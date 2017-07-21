FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Atlatsa announces financial restructure plan for Atlatsa Group
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Turkey
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 21, 2017 / 12:18 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Atlatsa announces financial restructure plan for Atlatsa Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Atlatsa Resources Corp-

* Atlatsa announces a financial restructure plan for Atlatsa Group, a conditional disposal of mineral rights to Anglo American platinum and a care and maintenance strategy for Bokoni mine

* Atlatsa Resources - ‍entered into a letter agreement anglo american platinum outlining key terms agreed in relation to a two-phased transaction​

* Says ‍atlatsa will implement a care and maintenance strategy for Bokoni mine​

* Says ‍atlatsa will implement ‍financial restructure plan for atlatsa and its subsidiaries​

* Says ‍anglo American platinum to fund all costs associated with care and maintenance process up until 31 December 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.