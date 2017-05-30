BRIEF-Leidos says awarded prime position on Strategic Partners Acquisition Readiness Contract by CMS
May 30 ATM GRUPA SA
* Q1 NET PROFIT 3.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 5.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE 45.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 40.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - announced strategic cooperation with Driscoll's and Chicken of Sea to bring U.S. Food products to China
* CACI International Inc sees fiscal year 2018 organic revenue growth projected to be 2.6 percent at mid-point of guidance ranges