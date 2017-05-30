GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares dogged by weak oil; Treasury yield curve flattens
* Dollar edges lower against basket of currencies (T(Updates to close of U.S. trading))
May 30 Asian Television Network International Ltd
* ATN reports for its first quarter 2017 a net loss of $231,340 on revenues of $5,189,454 for the 3 months ended March 31, 2017.
* Q1 revenue c$5.189 million
* Qtrly basic and diluted loss per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dollar edges lower against basket of currencies (T(Updates to close of U.S. trading))
* Grenville Strategic Royalty announces USD$500,000 royalty agreement with Frequentz Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Oracle Corp's quarterly profit blew past analysts' estimates as the business software maker's big push towards cloud-based products and services paid off.