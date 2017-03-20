BRIEF-SMTrack to acquire Wellspring Worldwide Ltd
* Announces acquisition of 100% equity interest of Wellspring Worldwide Ltd for a total purchase consideration of 310 million rgt
March 20 Atos SE:
* Co and Siemens expand their strategic relationship to provide cybersecurity solutions for the utilities, oil and gas industries in the US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 15 Shenzhen Mingwah Aohan High Technology Corporation Ltd:
MADRID, June 15 A technological failure which stranded tens of thousands of British Airways (BA) passengers in May will cost the company around 80 million pounds ($102.19 million), Willie Walsh, chief executive of BA parent International Airlines Group (IAG), said on Thursday.