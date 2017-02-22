BRIEF-Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign effective June 30
* Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign all positions with co, including as director of finance and controller, effective June 30
Feb 22 Atos:
* FY revenue 11.72 billion euros versus 10.69 billion euros year ago
* FY operating profit 1.10 billion euros versus 0.92 billion euros year ago
* Sees for 2017 operating margin of 9.5 - 10.0 percent
* Sees for 2017 revenue growth of about 6 percent in constant currencies, over 2 percent organically
* FY net income group share 567 million euros versus 406 million euros year ago
* Proposes dividend of 1.60 euros per share, up 45 percent
* Sees for 2017 a conversion rate of the operating margin to free cash flow of between 55 and 58 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07