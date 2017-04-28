BRIEF-Digital Turbine reports Q4 loss per share $0.10
* Digital turbine reports fourth quarter and fiscal full year 2017 results
April 28 Atoss Software AG:
* Dividend payment of 1.16 euros per share; continued growth in 2017
* Confirms 2017 outlook of continuation of the sales development with a growth rate of 10 percent in a corridor of +/- 3 percent. An EBIT margin of around 25 percent is also expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
