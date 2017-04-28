April 28 Atoss Software AG:

* Dividend payment of 1.16 euros per share; continued growth in 2017

* Confirms 2017 outlook of continuation of the sales development with a growth rate of 10 percent in a corridor of +/- 3 percent. An EBIT margin of around 25 percent is also expected