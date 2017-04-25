April 25 Atoss Software AG:

* Sales increase in Q1 by a clear 11 percent over prior year to 13.0 million euros ($14.13 million)

* Expects continuing growth in 2017 for twelfth year in succession

* Q1 slight increase in operating profits in line with expectations from 3.2 million euros to 3.3 million euros

* Q1 net profit 2.256 million euros versus 2.284 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9203 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)