BRIEF-CSRA says entered into second amendment to credit agreement
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
Feb 22 Atresmedia Corporacion de Medios de Comunicacion SA:
* FY net profit 129.2 million euros ($136.4 million) versus 99.2 million euros year ago
* FY net sales 962.6 million euros versus 924.6 million euros year ago
* FY Ebitda 201.9 million euros versus 165.7 million euros year ago
* To propose complementary dividend of 0.25 euros per share
* Says its TV business achieved 42.1 percent market share in line with 2015
($1 = 0.9475 euros)
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share