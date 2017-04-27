UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 27 ATRIA OYJ:
* Q1 NET SALES EUR 332.5 MILLION (REUTERS POLL: EUR 330 MILLION)
* Q1 EBIT EUR 1.2 MILLION (REUTERS POLL: EUR 1.1 MILLION)
* IN 2017, EBIT IS EXPECTED TO BE BETTER THAN IN 2016 AND NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources