BRIEF-American Realty Investors says units, co entered into purchase agreement
* Units, co entered into purchase agreement with Healthcare Trust, Healthcare Trust Operating Partnership, Arhc TRS Holdco II
May 17 ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LTD :
* Q1 8.5% INCREASE IN LIKE-FOR-LIKE NET RENTAL INCOME DRIVEN BY GROWTH IN ALL COUNTRIES AND A 31% INCREASE IN RUSSIA (+6% COMPARED TO Q4 2016)
* QTRLY NET RENTAL INCOME 47.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 47.3 MILLION EUROS
* Q1 PROFIT AFTER TAX EUR 31.5 MILLION VERSUS 26.2 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 19 Blue Apron Holdings Inc began marketing an initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, as an already competitive meal-kit industry faces a potential threat from Amazon.com Inc's plan to buy Whole Foods Market Inc .
MONTREAL, June 19 The chief executive of Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec on Monday called the fund's $2 billion investment in a new aircraft leasing platform with GE Aviation Capital Services a "starting point" for further investments.