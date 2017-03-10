BRIEF-Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC
* Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC, citing source Source text: http://cnb.cx/2rE5W3v
March 10 Atrium Ljungberg AB:
* Signed agreement to acquire property Tranbodarne 13 in Södermalm in Stockholm
* Property is acquired to underlying property value of 252 million Swedish crowns ($27.9 million)

($1 = 9.0340 Swedish crowns)
June 16 Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Ltd
* New daily volume record of 3.35 million contracts for three month sterling (short sterling) futures contract set on June 15