March 30 Atrys Health SA:

* Says its unit eDiagnostic Clinica Virtual de especialidades Medicas is granted financing of 539,720 euros ($581,008) under the State Program I+D+i to implement the medical research project eDsalud

* The financing will be in the form of a loan at 0,06 pct interest, 3 years grace period and 7 years repayment Source text: bit.ly/2nOlnrM

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)