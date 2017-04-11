April 11 Air Transport Services Group Inc :

* Air Transport Services Group - units acquired 2 Boeing 737-400 aircraft and will convert them to freighter configuration for lease to china-based okay airways

* Air Transport Services Group Inc - ATSG West Leasing Limited has acquired and will lease aircraft to okay in late 2017 for terms of seven years

* Air Transport Services Group - PEMCO World Air Services will convert 737-400s to freighters this summer at Pemco's facilities at Tampa international airport