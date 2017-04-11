April 11 Air Transport Services Group Inc
:
* ATSG subsidiaries to convert two b737-400 aircraft for
china-based airline
* Air Transport Services Group - units acquired 2 Boeing
737-400 aircraft and will convert them to freighter
configuration for lease to china-based okay airways
* Air Transport Services Group Inc - ATSG West Leasing
Limited has acquired and will lease aircraft to okay in late
2017 for terms of seven years
* Air Transport Services Group - PEMCO World Air Services
will convert 737-400s to freighters this summer at Pemco's
facilities at Tampa international airport
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: