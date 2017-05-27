BRIEF-SBM Offshore awarded contracts for the ExxonMobil Liza project in Guyana
* SBM Offshore awarded turnkey and lease and operate contracts for the ExxonMobil Liza FPSO
May 26 At&T Inc
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Contract, which was announced on april 26, covers nearly 5,000 wireline employees primarily in Illinois and Northwest Indiana
* IBEW-represented employees have voted to ratify a five-year contract with AT&T subsidiaries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jackpotjoy group has made final earn-out payment for non-spanish assets within jackpotjoy division
June 22 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were down 0.11 percent ahead of the cash market open.