BRIEF-GM plans to open new supplier park at its Arlington assembly
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly
March 2 At&T Inc
* AT&T, CWA reach tentative agreement in Southwest wireline contract negotiations
* Two sides agreed to start negotiations early
* Four-Year agreement will be submitted to union's membership for a vote in coming days
* Agreement includes two weeks of paid parental leave to help mothers or fathers bond with a newborn or newly adopted child
* AT&T - Agreement includes general wage rise in each year of contract - 3 percent first year, 2.5 percent second year, 3 percent third year, 2.25 percent fourth year
* Dow up 0.08 pct, S&P down 0.09 pct, Nasdaq down 0.22 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Credit agreement was amended to reduce rate at which term loan bears interest