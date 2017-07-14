FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AT&T plans major organizational changes after Time-Warner deal- Bloomberg, citing sources
July 14, 2017 / 4:36 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-AT&T plans major organizational changes after Time-Warner deal- Bloomberg, citing sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - At&T Inc:

* AT&T is planning organizational changes to follow its deal for Time Warner, including redefined role for CEO Randall Stephenson- Bloomberg, citing sources

* Stephenson will drop ceo title and become executive chairman,overseeing pair of ceos who will manage AT&T's telecom and media businesses- Bloomberg, citing sources

* John Stankey, who now leads directv and other entertainment businesses, will be ceo of the media division, including time warner- Bloomberg, citing sources

* Directv will become part of unit that includes AT&T'straditional phone businesses, to be run by John Donovan, who will be promoted to CEO- Bloomberg, citing sources Source bloom.bg/2tSwh0y

