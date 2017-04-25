UPDATE 4-BHP names packaging guru MacKenzie as new chairman
April 25 At&T Inc:
* AT&T reports first-quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.56
* Q1 revenue $39.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $40.91 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* AT&T Inc - 2.7 million wireless net adds in quarter
* AT&T Inc - sees FY adjusted EPS growth in mid-single digit range
* AT&T Inc - sees FY capital expenditures in $22 billion range
* AT&T Inc - sees FY free cash flow in $18 billion range
* Qtrly U.S. Wireless postpaid churn of 1.12 pct
* AT&T Inc - no longer providing FY consolidated revenue guidance primarily due to unpredictability of wireless handset sales
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.74
* AT&T Inc - Directv Now gains help offset Linear tv subscriber decline in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Caterpillar announces vice president retirements, appointments and organizational changes
WASHINGTON, June 15 The Justice Department took legal action on Thursday to recover about $540 million in assets that authorities say were stolen by financiers associated with a sovereign wealth fund established by Malaysia's prime minister, including a Picasso painting that was given to actor Leonardo DiCaprio and the rights to two Hollywood films.