BRIEF-Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California
April 5 AT&T Inc:
* Says beginning April 6, co to include HBO as part of AT&T Unlimited Plus wireless plan; new and existing customers on plan to get HBO included
* Says in addition, as part of AT&T Unlimited Plus wireless plan, customers to get a $25 monthly video credit on DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW or U-verse TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California
HONG KONG, June 15 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd said it would buy 50 Boeing 737MAX series aircraft from Boeing for an aggregate list price of $5.8 billion, to meet demand for more efficient aircraft while expanding its fleet portfolio.
* Mandalay Resources Corporation provides update on flooding at Cerro Bayo Mine