Feb 28 Attacq Ltd:

* Condensed unaudited consolidated interim financial results for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2016

* HY gross revenue 1.037 billion rand versus 769.4 million rand year ago

* HY net rental income 668.548 million rand versus 531.0 million rand

* HY diluted HEPS at 5.57 cents versus 53.8 cents year ago

* HY adjusted NAVPS decreased by 1.7 pct year-on-year from R21.72 to R21.35

* Confident in meeting its rolling three-year adjusted NAVPS CAGR target of at least 15.0 pct