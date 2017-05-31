May 31 Attendo AB (Publ)

* Attendo acquires Finnish care provider Mikeva

* Says enterprise value is EUR 150 million

* In 2016 Mikeva had sales of EUR 101 million and EBITDA of EUR 5.3 million

* Says acquisition will be financed primarily through new credit facilities.

* Mikeva today has approximately 2,800 beds in operation, of which approximately 300 are under start-up. In addition, a further more than 100 beds are under construction. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)