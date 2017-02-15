UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 15 Attendo Ab (Publ)
* Attendo's year-end report and report for the fourth quarter 2016: attendo increases new beds and reduces queues to nursing homes
* Q4 net sales increased by 3 percent to sek 2,647m (2,564)
* Q4 operating profit (ebita) increased by 12 percent to sek 241m (215)
* Q4 board proposes a dividend of sek 1.22 (0.54) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources