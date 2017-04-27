April 27 Attica Bank SA:

* Group's pre-tax result was a loss of 42.3 million euros ($45.95 million) in FY 2016 against a loss of 604.7 million euros in FY 2015.

* The group displayed an after tax loss of 49.8 million euros against a loss of 346.8 million euros in FY 2015

* The total comprehensive income after tax consisted of a loss of 46.3 million euros against a loss of 333.5 million euros in FY 2015

* The group’s own equity was 633.9 million euros

