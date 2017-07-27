FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
BRIEF-Attunity announces multi-million dollar strategic oem license agreement with a top information technology company
July 27, 2017 / 11:10 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Attunity announces multi-million dollar strategic oem license agreement with a top information technology company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Attunity Ltd:

* Attunity announces multi-million dollar strategic oem license agreement with a top information technology company

* Attunity Ltd - under agreement, partner was granted with a license of attunity replicate to support several data migration scenarios

* Attunity Ltd - during its initial three-year term, agreement expected to generate $9 million with options to exceed this amount

* Attunity Ltd - attunity is currently evaluating accounting implications, including revenue recognition aspects, of agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

