BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
May 8 Atwood Oceanics Inc
* Atwood Oceanics announces fiscal 2017 second quarter earnings
* Q2 loss per share $0.37
* Q2 revenue $167.7 million versus $296.4 million
* Q2 revenue view $127.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing