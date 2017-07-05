BRIEF-Cross Country Healthcare Inc enters into a second amendment to its credit agreement
* Cross Country Healthcare Inc- on July 5 entered into a second amendment to its credit agreement dated June 22, 2016
July 5 ATyr Pharma Inc-
* ATyr Pharma says on june 30, entered into first amendment to loan and security agreement with silicon valley bank and solar capital ltd - SEC filing
* ATyr Pharma -amendment provides up to $5.0 million in second tranche of term loans may be drawn down at any time before earlier of June 30, or event of default
* ATyr Pharma - amendment provides additional $5 million in third tranche of term loans may be drawn down at any time after june 30, before earlier of Dec 31, 2017
* ATyr Pharma Inc- in connection with loan amendment, second tranche of $5.0 million was funded on June 30, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2sNxzaX) Further company coverage:
* Cross Country Healthcare Inc- on July 5 entered into a second amendment to its credit agreement dated June 22, 2016
* Neophotonics -on June 29,entered into twelfth amendment to credit agreement to that certain revolving credit, term loan agreement dated March 21,2013
* Dissent in Polish central bank may mean earlier hike * Zloty leads rise in CEE currencies * Hawkish ECB minutes could put pressure on CEE asset prices * German yield rise may curb demand at Hungarian auction By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, July 6 Central European currencies firmed on Thursday but there was some reticence after the Polish central bank governor reiterated his view that rates would not start to rise from record low levels this year or next. There