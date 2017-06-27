BRIEF-Mauritius development Investment Trust Co declares final dividend of 13 cents per share
June 29 Mauritius Development Investment Trust Company Ltd:
June 27 AU Small Finance Bank Ltd
* AU Small Finance Bank Limited allots 563 crore rupees to anchor investors at 358 rupees per equity share
* Price band fixed from 355 rupees to 358 rupees per equity share
* Initial public offer to open on 28th June, 2017, and to close on 30th June, 2017 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
MUMBAI, June 29 CRISIL Ltd, majority owned by S&P Global Inc, bought a 8.9 percent stake in rival CARE Ratings for 4.36 billion rupees ($67.55 million), expanding into the country's ratings business at a time of surging corporate bond issuance.
BEIJING, June 29 China is "concerned" by Washington's probe into aluminium imports from the world's top producer of the metal on national security grounds, China's Commerce Ministry said on Thursday, as the two economies' 100-day trade talks continue.