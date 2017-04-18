April 18 Aucnet Inc

* Says it received notice from Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., confirming shares subscription

* Says it will issue 723,000 shares at the price of 1,023 yen, or for 739.6 million yen in total, through private placement to Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.,

* Says subscription date April 24 and payment date April 25

* Proceeds is used for capital expenditure, loan payment, outsourced business expenses and other expense

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/4wuzb6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)