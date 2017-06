Feb 15 Auden Ag

* Announces 10.2 pct shareholding in Curated Shopping Group (Modomoto)

* Ownership stake is being acquired against a direct capital investment of 4 million euros ($4.22 million) in parallel with conversion of a loan in amount of 1 million euros extended to CSG in november of last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9475 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)