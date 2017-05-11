BRIEF-FACC says gets 100 mln eur contract to supply Bombardier
* Says extends strategic partnership with Bombardier, supply contract worth over eur 100 million signed
May 11 Audentes Therapeutics Inc
* Audentes therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update
* Qtrly loss per share $ 0.83
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Audentes therapeutics inc - research and development expenses were $14.6 million for q1 of 2017 compared to $7.9 million for same period in 2016
* Audentes therapeutics inc - as of march 31, 2017, audentes had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $81.7 million
* Audentes therapeutics inc - current cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities are planned to fund operations into late 2019
* Audentes therapeutics-on track to file inds to evaluate systemic administration of at982 for treatment of pompe disease, at307 for treatment of cpvt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says extends strategic partnership with Bombardier, supply contract worth over eur 100 million signed
WASHINGTON, June 19 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday tightened rules on where injury lawsuits may be filed, handing a victory to corporations by undercutting the ability of plaintiffs to bring claims in friendly courts in a case involving litigation over the Bristol-Myers Squibb Co blood-thinning medication Plavix.
* French President Macron gives boost to troubled A400M (Adds SpiceJet, Qatar Airways comments, new orders, background)