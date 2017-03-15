March 15 Audi

* Says 2016 sales 59.3 billion eur versus 58.4 billion year-ago

* Says 2016 operating profit 3.05 billion eur versus 4.84 billion year-ago; operating margin 5.1 percent versus 8.3 percent

* Says 2016 provisions for emissions scandal 1.632 billion eur, Takata recalls 162 million eur

* Says 2016 bonus to workers in Germany 3.510 eur versus 5.420 eur year-ago

* Says expects 2017 auto sales, revenue to slightly exceed year-ago records

* CEO says diesel crisis not over yet, ties resources

* CEO says investigation of emissions scandal far from over, will keep at it until work is done

* CEO says reviewing all parts of business operations in response to Dieselgate