April 7 Augusta Capital Ltd :

* Augusta Capital increases NPT stake to 18.85%

* Deal for total amount nz$10.6 million

* Augusta capital ltd - following that, augusta capital will be largest shareholder in npt

* Augusta capital - "augusta intends to vote against kiwi property proposal"

* Augusta capital ltd - co will also be voting for change through resolutions two to six, to remove two of current board members,