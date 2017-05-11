BRIEF-Esterline awarded contract by Airbus Helicopters
* Esterline awarded contract by airbus helicopters to supply avionics systems for German Armed Forces' CH-53GS/GE retrofit program
May 11 Aura Minerals Inc
* Aura Minerals announces q1 2017 financial and operating results
* Q1 revenue fell 2 percent
* Says gold production for Q1 of 2017 was 11% lower than comparable period of 2016
* Qtrly loss per share $0.15
* Qtrly revenue $34.9 million versus $35.5 million
* Qtrly gold produced 30,318 ounces versus 34,058 ounces
* Philip Morris International Inc - plans to invest approximately USD 320 million in a new high-tech facility in Dresden, Germany, to produce Heets
* Eros International Plc - has announced two Indo-Turkish co-productions with Pana Film