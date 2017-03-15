March 15 Aurania Resources Ltd

* Aurania Resources Ltd. Announces $6.0 million brokered & non-brokered offering

* Aurania Resources Ltd - will offer 3 million subscription receipts of co by way of a private placement at a price of c$2.00 per subscription receipt

* Aurania Resources Ltd - proceeds from offering are specifically allocated to transaction for property exploration, loan repayments