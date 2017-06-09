BRIEF-Yume declares special dividend and quarterly dividend
* Yume Inc - board of directors has declared a special dividend of $1.00 per share, and a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share
June 9 AURAS Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to buy back 3.75 percent stake of shares during the period from June 8 to Aug. 7
* Says in the previous plan, buy-back period was from June 9 to Aug. 8
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XZvZ7L
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Yume Inc - board of directors has declared a special dividend of $1.00 per share, and a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share
* Hill International receives $21.7 million contract from Penndot to manage i-95 reconstruction in Philadelphia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Xplore technologies corp says provided an update on its continued strategic realignment