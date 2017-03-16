BRIEF-Seanergy Maritime Holdings enters up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V
March 16 Aurelius Minerals Inc:
* Aurelius amends terms of $2 million financing
* Aurelius Minerals Inc - intends to complete a non-brokered placement offering to sell common share units a price of $0.10 per common share unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V
(Adds details on dollar, euro, sterling contracts, table, analyst comment, byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, June 16 Speculators slashed net long positions on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $6.48 billion in the week ended June 13, from $8.0 billion the previous w
* U.S. stocks end flat, though Amazon.com, Whole Foods deal weighs