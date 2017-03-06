March 6 Aurelius Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA:

* Dividend proposal of 2.00 euros per share, increase possible in event of additional successful sales before annual general meeting

* Consolidated revenues of 2,892.3 million euros based on initial provisional annual figures in fiscal 2016, which corresponds to an increase of 44 percent compared to prior year (2015: 2,013.3 million euros)

* FY EBITDA for combined group of 148.4 million euros (2015: eur 266.1 million)