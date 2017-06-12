June 12 AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA

* DGAP-ADHOC: AURELIUS IS STARTING SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM FOR AN AMOUNT OF UP TO EUR 10 MILLION

* IT IS PLANNED TO BUY BACK UP TO 21,000 OF COMPANY'S SHARES PER DAY, FOR A TOTAL OF UP TO 210,000 SHARES, IN TIME FROM JUNE 22, 2017 TO JULY 5, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)