PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 22
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 6 Aurico Metals Inc.
* Aurico metals announces private placement of flow-through common shares
* Aurico metals inc. Announces private placement up to 3.4 million shares at a price of c$1.47 per share for gross proceeds of up to c$5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash