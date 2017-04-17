April 17 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc-

* Aurinia completes licensing deal with Merck Animal Health for its nanomicellar formulation of voclosporin for the treatment of canine dry eye syndrome

* Aurinia Pharma-under deal, co will receive upfront payment, is eligible to receive further payments based on certain development and sales milestones

* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc- under deal, aurinia will receive royalties based on global product sales

* Aurinia Pharma- under deal merck animal health to be responsible for remaining clinical development, commercialization of vos for use in animal health field

* Aurinia pharmaceuticals inc- under deal aurinia retains all human health rights related to vos