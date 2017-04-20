Nikkei falls in choppy trade after weak U.S. data overshadows Fed hike
TOKYO, June 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell in choppy trade on Thursday, after weak U.S. inflation data overshadowed an interest hike by the Federal Reserve.
April 20 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Aurinia releases additional 48-week data from the AURA-LV study during late-breaking session at the National Kidney Foundation 2017 spring clinical meetings
* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc - 100% of patients in complete remission at week 24 stay in complete remission at week 48 while on low-dose voclosporin
* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc - no unexpected safety signals were observed and voclosporin was generally well-tolerated from AURA-LV study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell in choppy trade on Thursday, after weak U.S. inflation data overshadowed an interest hike by the Federal Reserve.
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp expects a ruling on its request for a court injunction to stop the sale of Toshiba Corp's chip unit by mid-July, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday. The California-based firm presented a revised offer for the chip unit that met Toshiba's requests on Wednesday but did not receive a positive response, a separate source said.
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment