April 20 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aurinia releases additional 48-week data from the AURA-LV study during late-breaking session at the National Kidney Foundation 2017 spring clinical meetings

* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc - 100% of patients in complete remission at week 24 stay in complete remission at week 48 while on low-dose voclosporin

* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc - no unexpected safety signals were observed and voclosporin was generally well-tolerated from AURA-LV study