* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 24 Auris Medical Holding Ag
* Auris medical reports key results from Keyzilen Ampact2 open-label extension study
* Trial outcomes show positive safety profile of Keyzilen for chronic intermittent use
* Exploratory efficacy results support therapeutic concept of early tinnitus treatment
* Says auris medical expects to announce results from ampact1, open-label extension study related to TACTT2, later this quarter
* TACTT3 extended to recruit additional 60 patients in each of stratum A and B, enrollment ongoing; top-line results expected in early 2018
* As recruitment for Ampact2 has completed, open-label extension is not offered to patients currently enrolling in extended TACTT3 trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
LONDON, June 15 Swiss food group Nestle may sell its U.S. confectionery business, which has annual sales of 900 million Swiss francs ($922.23 million), it said on Thursday.