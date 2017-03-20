March 20 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd

* Says Aurobindo Pharma receives USFDA approval for guaifenesin and dextromethorphan hydrobromide

* Says the product will be launched in Q1FY18.

* guaifenesin and dextromethorphan hydrobromide extended-release tablets are AB rated generic equivalent of Reckitt Benckiser’S Mucinex DM tablets

* Guaifenesin and dextromethorphan hydrobromide extended-release tablets helps loosen mucus and phlegm, and thin out bronchial secretions