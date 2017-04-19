BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises approves allottment of NCDs worth 5.60 bln rupees
* Approves allottment of NCDs worth 5.60 billion rupees on private placement basis Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rzekBw) Further company coverage:
April 19 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
* Clarifies on news item "US FDA issues 5-6 'largely procedural' observations to Aurobindo Pharma's Unit-III"
* Says have been issued a form 483 with 6 observations
* Observations are all on procedural improvements
* Says none of observations related to data integrity Source text - (bit.ly/2omdvev) Further company coverage:
* Simulations plus reports record preliminary revenues for third quarter FY2017
LONDON, June 15 A Roche breast cancer drug at the centre of a prolonged pricing row in Britain will now be paid for routinely, following a discount deal between the company and the National Health Service, the country's cost watchdog said on Thursday.