MOVES-Houlihan hires three for intellectual property group
NEW YORK, June 15 (IFR) - Houlihan Lokey recently added three to its Tech+IP Advisory practice within its financial advisory services group.
April 11 Aurora Cannabis Inc -
* Aurora Cannabis announces $40 million bought deal private placement of convertible debentures
* Says debentures will have a maturity date of 24 months from closing date of offering
* Debentures will bear interest from date of closing at 7% per annum, payable semi-annually on June 30 and December 31 of each year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 15 (IFR) - Houlihan Lokey recently added three to its Tech+IP Advisory practice within its financial advisory services group.
* Has been granted about $10.5 million of low-cost debt financing through SBI-World Bank: Rid Connected Rooftop Solar PV Program
STOCKHOLM/LONDON, June 15 Music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the Swedish company said in its annual financial statement ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.