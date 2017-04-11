April 11 Aurora Optoelectronics Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 1.0 billion yuan ($144.94 million) medium-term notes, 1.0 billion yuan commercial paper

* Says unit plans to boost two optoelectonics firms' capital by a combined 358.8 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2poticA; bit.ly/2omr7as; bit.ly/2ouU8CD

