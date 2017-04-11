BRIEF-A1M Pharma starts trading on Nasdaq First North on June 20
* STARTS TRADING ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH ON JUNE 20 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2rzWpdO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 11 Aurora Optoelectronics Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 1.0 billion yuan ($144.94 million) medium-term notes, 1.0 billion yuan commercial paper
* Says unit plans to boost two optoelectonics firms' capital by a combined 358.8 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2poticA; bit.ly/2omr7as; bit.ly/2ouU8CD
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8995 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Presented updated data from ongoing Phase 1 study of Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor BGB-3111 in patients with Waldenström's macroglobulinemia
* Thermo fisher scientific expands access to genome editing with hands-on workshop Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: