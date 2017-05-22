BRIEF-Kangmei Pharmaceutical to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 29
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.205 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
May 22 Aurora Optoelectronics Co Ltd :
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.6 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 26 and the dividend will be paid on May 26
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/p951di
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.205 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
* Resappdx delivers excellent results in Australian paediatric study analysed using Smartcough-C Methodology
WASHINGTON, June 21 The White House is bringing together drone makers, wireless companies and venture capitalists on Thursday to look at ways government can help speed new technologies to the marketplace.