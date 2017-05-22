May 22 Aurora Optoelectronics Co Ltd :

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.6 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 26 and the dividend will be paid on May 26

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/p951di

