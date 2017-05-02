May 2 Aurum Pacific China Group Ltd:

* Expected to record a substantial increase in unaudited consolidated net loss for three months ended 31 march 2017

* Expected result due to recognition of estimated changes in fair value of consideration payable for business combination of about hk$2.5 million

* Sees increase in loss for quarter also due to rise in administrative expenses