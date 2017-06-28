BRIEF-Prime Media Group signs new bank facility
* Facility limit has been reduced from $100 million to $80 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Aurum Pacific (China) Group Ltd :
* Voluntary announcement-proposed joint venture on electronic games
* Group proposes to cooperate with Lam Wai Wai to set up a joint venture company to be named as "Touch Fun Productions Limited
* Joint venture company to engage in development, publication and promotion of electronic games Source text (bit.ly/2sQHzDI) Further company coverage:
* Facility limit has been reduced from $100 million to $80 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "we are now targeting further cost reductions from previous fy guidance of eur 17m"
* Net result of consolidated entity for hy ended 30 april 2017 was a loss after tax and minority interest for period of $14.403 million