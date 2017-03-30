March 30 Aurum Pacific-:

* Discloseable Transaction - Acquisition Of Stars Ventures Limited

* Deal at consideration of hk$32.4 million

* Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire from vendor entire issued share capital of target

* Expected that acquisition will contribute to revenues, profits, and customer-base of group's it business

* Profile venture ltd entered into agreement with grand pilot group limited

