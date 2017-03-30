BRIEF-Atos wins contract with GENCI
* CONTRACT AIMS TO DELIVER ONE OF MOST POWERFUL SUPERCOMPUTERS IN WORLD, PLANNED FOR END OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 30 Aurum Pacific-:
* Discloseable Transaction - Acquisition Of Stars Ventures Limited
* Deal at consideration of hk$32.4 million
* Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire from vendor entire issued share capital of target
* Expected that acquisition will contribute to revenues, profits, and customer-base of group's it business
* Profile venture ltd entered into agreement with grand pilot group limited
* French state investment bank to add 400 mln euros to venture fund
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 South Africa's Vodacom Group said on Thursday it has appointed non-executive director Jabu Moleketi to succeed Peter Moyo as the mobile phone network operator's next chairman.