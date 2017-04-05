UPDATE 1-Western Digital seeks court injunction to block sale of Toshiba chip unit
* Argues sale cannot be made without its consent (Adds comment from Western Digital CEO)
April 5 Aurvista Gold Corp
* Aurvista Gold Corporation doubles the size of the Douay Gold Project Area by staking 294 mineral claims Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Argues sale cannot be made without its consent (Adds comment from Western Digital CEO)
* India BJP government takes tougher line on cattle slaughter
* Says public offering of 3.15 million common shares priced at $72.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: